Woman found dead in Mashpee, son charged with her murder

MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline announced the following:

On December 18th at approximately 11:12 am Mashpee Police received numerous 911 calls regarding a disturbance outside 1 Wampanoag Drive in Mashpee. Police responded to the area and located a male individual, later identified as Andrew Baily, 26,, acting erratically. Upon entering the apartment, police located Baily’s mother Cheryl Crowell, 60, in a bedroom unresponsive. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Baily was taken into custody and has been charged with Murder, Strangulation, and Assault and Battery in connection with the death of his mother. He will be arraigned early next week.

The matter remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Mashpee Police Department.