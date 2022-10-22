PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling while walking the West End Breakwater to Long Point. The incident happened about 2 PM Saturday. Due to low tide, the rescue could not be made by boat. Cape Cod National Seashore rangers responded by 4X4 vehicle to the scene and transported the victim to Herring Cove to meet a waiting ambulance to go to Cape Cod Hospital.
Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown
October 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
