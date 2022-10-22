You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown

October 22, 2022

A full view of the West End Breakwater from the end of Commercial Street to Long Point

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling while walking the West End Breakwater to Long Point. The incident happened about 2 PM Saturday. Due to low tide, the rescue could not be made by boat. Cape Cod National Seashore rangers responded by 4X4 vehicle to the scene and transported the victim to Herring Cove to meet a waiting ambulance to go to Cape Cod Hospital.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 