DENNIS – A woman was injured after her leg reportedly was pinned between two vehicles in Dennis. The incident happened about noon at the Dennis DPW facility on Theophilis F. Smith Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured in pedestrian incident in Dennis
April 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
