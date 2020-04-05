You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured in pedestrian incident in Dennis

Woman injured in pedestrian incident in Dennis

April 5, 2020

Vehicles wait outside the Dennis landfill while paramedics tented to a woman whose leg reportedly became pinned between two vehicles. Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

DENNIS – A woman was injured after her leg reportedly was pinned between two vehicles in Dennis. The incident happened about noon at the Dennis DPW facility on Theophilis F. Smith Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

