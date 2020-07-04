PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly suffered a broken ankle during a fall on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown late Satruday morning. Firefighters from the local boatyard, the Harbormaster anf the Coast Guard responded to get the woman to shore. An ambulance took her to Cape Cod Hospital. The popular walking route to Long Point has seen a large number of similar incidents over the years.
Woman injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
July 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Whale Watching Cruises Allowed in Phase 3 Reopening
- Orleans July 4th Celebrations Re-Imagined
- Nantucket Whaling Mueseum To Reopen
- Steamship Prepares for Holiday and Phase 3 Ridership Increases
- Housing Assistance Completes Lofts at 57 In Hyannis
- State Fire Marshall: Stay Safe During 4th Of July
- State Senate Approves Information Technology Bill
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Expects Safe and Successful Fourth of July
- AG Sends Cease and Deist Letter to Out of State Firework Retailer
- Movies on Main Series in Hyannis Starts Friday Night
- Canal Region Chamber Holding Summer Raffle
- Offshore Wind Jobs Act Approved by House of Representatives
- Taxpayers Reminded That Deadline to File is Approaching