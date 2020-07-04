You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Woman injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

July 4, 2020


PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly suffered a broken ankle during a fall on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown late Satruday morning. Firefighters from the local boatyard, the Harbormaster anf the Coast Guard responded to get the woman to shore. An ambulance took her to Cape Cod Hospital. The popular walking route to Long Point has seen a large number of similar incidents over the years.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 