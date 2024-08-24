MASHPEE – A woman was seriously injured in a fall in Mashpee. Rescuers responded to West Way about 7:30 PM Friday and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman seriously injured in fall in Mashpee
August 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
