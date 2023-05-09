WEST BARNSTABLE – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly being kicked by a horse. The incident happened after 9 PM Monday at Lombard Farms on Meetinghouse Way. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman taken to hospital after equstrian trauma in West Barnstable
May 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne Seeking Proposals for Library Plan
- Mass. A.G. Expresses Support for Abortion Access
- Three Finalists Chosen for Next Falmouth Police Chief
- Public Meetings Set to Discuss Bike Trail Projects
- Cape Clean Energy Tour to Visit Yarmouth and Barnstable
- Provincetown’s Jerome Smith Road to Close for Sewer Work
- Christmas Tree Shops Files for Bankruptcy
- Sunday Journal – Director Nadine Pequeneza Discusses Whale Documentary Featuring Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Chamber of Commerce Finds Next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl
- COVID National, State Emergencies End May 11
- Monomoy Middle School Names New Principal
- Yarmouth Police Officer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts