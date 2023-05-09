You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman taken to hospital after equstrian trauma in West Barnstable

Woman taken to hospital after equstrian trauma in West Barnstable

May 8, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly being kicked by a horse. The incident happened after 9 PM Monday at Lombard Farms on Meetinghouse Way. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 