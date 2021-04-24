Work wrapping up on Sagamore Bridge and will start soon at Bourne Bridge



BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New England District announced today that repair work on the Sagamore Bridge is ahead of schedule and expected to be complete by Sunday, April 25, 2021. All lanes on the Sagamore Bridge are expected to be open for travel starting Sunday.

Based on this accelerated timeline, the same team will move their equipment over to the Bourne Bridge and begin work that was scheduled for the fall. Beginning Saturday, May 1, 2021, vehicle travel over the Bourne Bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are conducted. The lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day. All repairs will end before Memorial Day weekend.

Motorists planning to use the Bourne Bridge during this timeframe should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day. Signs, traffic control devices and police details will be used at all times that work is being performed on the bridge.

USACE’s construction contractor for this project, R. Zoppo Corporation of Stoughton, Massachusetts, will perform the work in phases utilizing multiple shifts to keep the bridge open at all times and complete the work as quickly as possible. All traffic lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will remain open while work is occurring on the Bourne Bridge.

This bridge work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the bridges, which are a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts. Work will include steel repairs to base structures of light posts, installation of repaired light posts, repairs to the bridge fence, repairs to light brackets, and replacement of conduits, cables and light fixtures. We understand the impact that bridge repairs have to the residents, visitors and businesses in the Cape Cod region and work hard to ensure it’s done in a safe and timely manner.