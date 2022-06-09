You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker seriously injured at new Wendy’s in Mashpee

Worker seriously injured at new Wendy’s in Mashpee

June 9, 2022

MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire and Rescue rushed to the new Wendy’s at 44 Falmouth Road (Route 28) sometime after noon Thursday. A worker reportedly suffered a serious arm injury requiring a tourniquet to be applied. MedFlight was not flying due to weather so the victim was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 