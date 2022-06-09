MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire and Rescue rushed to the new Wendy’s at 44 Falmouth Road (Route 28) sometime after noon Thursday. A worker reportedly suffered a serious arm injury requiring a tourniquet to be applied. MedFlight was not flying due to weather so the victim was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker seriously injured at new Wendy’s in Mashpee
June 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
