You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wrong way driver triggers crash on Route 6 eastbound near the weigh station

Wrong way driver triggers crash on Route 6 eastbound near the weigh station

May 25, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – An alleged wrong-way driver reportedly caused a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable sometime after 12:30 PM Wednesday. The vehicle was reported traveling west in the eastbound lanes when the crash happened between Exit 63 and the weigh station. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Sandwich and Mass State Police located the accused wrong way driver a short time later. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 