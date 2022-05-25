WEST BARNSTABLE – An alleged wrong-way driver reportedly caused a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable sometime after 12:30 PM Wednesday. The vehicle was reported traveling west in the eastbound lanes when the crash happened between Exit 63 and the weigh station. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Sandwich and Mass State Police located the accused wrong way driver a short time later. Further details were not immediately available.
Wrong way driver triggers crash on Route 6 eastbound near the weigh station
May 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
