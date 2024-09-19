Yarmouth conducting oil spill response training exercise today

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth be conducting a full-scale oil spill response training exercise in Yarmouth today, September 19, 2024. There will be pre-positioned oil spill response trailers in Barnstable and Yarmouth. The event will culminate in a simulated oil spill drill in Lewis Bay, where response they will deploy booms to contain the simulated spill. For more information contact the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources at 508-760-4800 or [email protected]