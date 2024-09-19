YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth be conducting a full-scale oil spill response training exercise in Yarmouth today, September 19, 2024. There will be pre-positioned oil spill response trailers in Barnstable and Yarmouth. The event will culminate in a simulated oil spill drill in Lewis Bay, where response they will deploy booms to contain the simulated spill. For more information contact the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources at 508-760-4800 or [email protected]
Yarmouth conducting oil spill response training exercise today
September 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Legislators Call For National Search Of Next Steamship Authority GM
- WATCH: Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod Gears Up for Blitz Build
- WATCH: HAC Talks Dennis Family Shelter Proposal
- MacRae to File Lawsuit Following Republican Primary Recount
- Nantucket Strikes Down Short-Term Rental Limits
- Single Eastbound Lane To Close Down At Busy Intersection On Thursday
- NOAA Authorizes Vineyard Wind For New Phase
- WATCH: AAA Reports Record Summer Travel but Dropping Gas Prices
- Chatham Voters Approve $4M Waterfront Project
- ERO Boston arrests Salvadoran noncitizen charged with raping Nantucket child
- Coast Guard Holding Hearing On Submersible Implosion
- Man Pleads Guilty After Police Standoff In Yarmouth
- Sandwich Purchasing Property As Wastewater Investment