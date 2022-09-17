Yarmouth Fire receives two FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grants



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department is pleased to announce that we have been selected as a recipient of two FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) for 2022 in the amount of $564,586.

The Department was awarded $510,041 for a Class 1 Urban Interface Pumper and $54,545 for two fire gear extractors (heavy duty washing machines) and two fire gear dryers.

These grants are extremely competitive and will be utilized to replace a 1975 AM General 2.5-ton truck. We will also replace two 20-year-old fire gear extractors and purchase two new fire gear dryers.

Since 2016 the Yarmouth Fire Department has received approximately 3 million dollars in highly competitive FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants to fund the purchase of equipment including personal protective equipment, firefighter safety equipment, stretchers, stretcher loading devices, vehicle exhaust systems for two stations, vehicle extrication equipment and cardiac monitors. A portion of these monies also funded the wages and benefits for four new firefighter/paramedics for a three-year period.

The Yarmouth Fire Department pledges to continue our proactive efforts to search for and find innovative grant programs and opportunities designed to reduce the level of financial responsibility placed on our residents and property owners.