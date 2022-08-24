Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched.

Upon arrival, crews found a person on the ground with their ankle and foot pulled into the front wheel well of a sedan and stuck behind the tire. The person, who was the operator of the vehicle, believed the car was in park when they exited the vehicle. The vehicle, rolled forward catching the persons foot and wedging it into the wheel well.

Crews quickly came up with a plan to extricate the person without causing further injury. Wood cribbing was used to stabilize the car while personnel slowly deflated the tire and lifted the car with airbags at the same time, this action allowed enough clearance to remove the persons foot.

The person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital Emergency Department with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.