YARMOUTH – Around 5:15 PM Tuesday, there was a two-vehicle crash at Forest Road and Lower Brook Road in Yarmouth. One party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.

About 30 minutes later there was a two-vehicle accident on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. One party was evaluated at the scene.

Police are investigating both crashes.

Photos of Yarmouth crash by John P. Carroll/CWN