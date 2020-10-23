Yarmouth man arrested for trafficking narcotics

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 9:13 PM, Pro-Active Anti-crime Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop of a Ford Escape for traffic violations. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Sullivan, 40, from Yarmouth. Sullivan was known to the officers and had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Sullivan was asked exited the vehicle and placed under arrest for the warrant. During a pat-frisk Officers discovered a clear bag containing a powdery substance believed to be fentanyl. Sullivan was transported to the police station where he was processed and held for court. The incident remains open and under investigation. He faces charges of Trafficking fentanyl in excess of 10 grams and Outstanding warrant- narcotics violation