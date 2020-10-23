YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 9:13 PM, Pro-Active Anti-crime Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop of a Ford Escape for traffic violations. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Sullivan, 40, from Yarmouth. Sullivan was known to the officers and had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Yarmouth man arrested for trafficking narcotics
October 23, 2020
Sullivan was asked exited the vehicle and placed under arrest for the warrant. During a pat-frisk Officers discovered a clear bag containing a powdery substance believed to be fentanyl. Sullivan was transported to the police station where he was processed and held for court. The incident remains open and under investigation. He faces charges of Trafficking fentanyl in excess of 10 grams and Outstanding warrant- narcotics violation
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with State Representative Tim Whelan
- Sunday Journal with First Barnstable District Candidate Josh Mason
- Sunday Journal with Dr. Jill Oxley on Breast Cancer Awareness
- Trump, Biden Fight Over the Raging Virus, Climate and Race
- Governor Baker Announces Stimulus Package as Virus Cases Rise
- Massachusetts Pauses All Indoor Ice Rink and Ice Skating Facilities Operations for Two Weeks
- Reopening Task Force Summarizes Voting Prep Amid Pandemic
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Co-Hosts Halloween Virtual Trivia Night
- Condé Nast Traveler Names Cape Cod a Top Family Vacation Spot
- OpenCape Helping Sandwich Schools Following Cyber Attack
- AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Down One Cent This Week
- Community Health Center Offering Resources
- Voter Registration Deadline Looming