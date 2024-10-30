Yarmouth man identified as victim of vehicle into Agawam River off Route 25 in Wareham



WAREHAM – Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has identified the driver killed when their vehicle went off Route 25 and overturned into the Agawam River in Wareham. Jovanye Miller, 31 of South Yarmouth was pronounced dead after the Range Rover he was driving was found on its roof in the water around 9:20 AM Saturday. No foul play is suspected.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN