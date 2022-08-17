You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police announce Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon will be next Chief

August 16, 2022

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police send congratulations to Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon on being selected to replace Chief Frank Frederickson who is retiring on October 31st. The Yarmouth Selectboard unanimously selected Kevin at tonight’s meeting.

The process to select the Chief began in June and involved a resume review and skills assessment of Deputy Chief Lennon, Lt. Michael Bryant and Lt. Andrew O’Malley and was performed by the consulting firm Public Safety Consultants. The candidates were then interviewed by the Selectboard and culminated in tonight’s affirmative vote for Deputy Chief Lennon.

The Selectboard praised all three candidates and would have been comfortable with any of them the be the next Chief. However Deputy Chief Lennon’s experience and competence as Deputy Chief was the deciding factor.

We are very proud of all three.The leadership of YPD will only get better by the hard work and commitment of all three candidates.

