Yarmouth Police announce passing of retired Chief Peter Carnes

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with a heavy heart and deep sorry that we share the heartbreaking news of a profound loss. Peter Carnes, retired Yarmouth Police Department Chief of Police, passed away after a long illness, September 4th, 2024, surrounded by family.

Chief Peter Carnes began his law enforcement career at the age of 18. He was hired by the Wenham, Massachusetts Police Department and attended the Massachusetts State Police Academy in Framingham. He was promoted to Chief in 1984 and served the Town of Wenham in that capacity for 11 years.

In 1995, Chief Carnes was selected to fill the vacant Chief position in Yarmouth. He became the Yarmouth Police Department’s fourth Chief of Police. During his nearly 13 years as Chief in Yarmouth, Chief Carnes embraced community policing initiatives and was instrumental in transforming the department into a more advanced public safety agency. He increased the department’s manning and embraced technological advancements in law enforcement.

Following his retirement from Yarmouth Police Department, Carnes was selected to head the Stonehill College Campus Police as the Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety where he remained in the position for 11 years.

Chief Carnes had a passion for law enforcement and a desire to leave the career field better than it was when he entered it. His passion took to a new level when he petitioned the Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) to establish a police academy on Cape Cod. Citing the struggle departments had sent recruits to long distance academies when the closest academy in Plymouth was full, and establishing an action plan to stand it up, the committee approved. The Cape Cod Police Academy was created, its first class began July 8, 2019. The academy was a great success and ran for four sessions before the MPTC made the decision to establish a permanent, state funded, academy in Falmouth.

Peter Carnes was a true professional who embraced the challenges of law enforcement with integrity, equality, and honor. He touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed