Yarmouth Police Announce Promotions

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley, Lieutenant Brian Carchedi, and Sergeant Sean Reed were promoted and sworn in at Town Hall.

Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley has 22 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2000. Deputy Chief O’Malley served as: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Member of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT TEAM where he rose to the level of Assistant Team Commander, Department Instructor in Patrol Procedures, Active Shooter Response, use of Force, Taser, and Firearms, as well as an Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Committee. Deputy Chief O’Malley has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He is also a 2018 Graduate of class # 274 of the FBI National Academy.

Lieutenant Brian Carchedi has 15 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2012. Prior to Yarmouth, Lieutenant Carchedi served with the Orleans Police Department for 5 years. Lieutenant Carchedi has served as: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Motor Unit Officer, Member of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT TEAM (Team Leader, Sniper Unit member and Combat Medic), Department Instructor in Active Shooter Response, and an Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Committee. Lieutenant Carchedi has a

Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Master’s Degree in Public Administration

Sergeant Sean Reed has 11 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2019. Prior to Yarmouth, Sergeant Reed served with the Orleans Police Department for 8 years. Sergeant Reed has served as: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Member of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT TEAM, Department Instructor in Active Shooter Response, and an

Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Committee. Sergeant Reed has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and has attended numerous courses on leadership, investigations and professional development.