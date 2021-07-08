Yarmouth Police announce summer Cop Camp program



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department will be hosting a summer Cop Camp for all youths aged 10 to 13. This 5-week camp will be held from July 21st through August 19th, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 am to 2 pm. This camp is free of charge and will include lunch from the DY food services division.

Officers of the YPD and the youths will meet at Mattacheese Middle School. The officers will show and explain to the youths all the different jobs and functions of police work as well as engage with them in various fun events utilizing the school grounds at Mattacheese. There will be k9 and SWAT demonstrations, an obstacle course, and a tour of YPD. The officers will also partner up with the youths and play various sporting games, and fun events like a water gun fight, and capture the flag.

Sign-up is not required! The youths can attend the Camp daily or weekly. All questions about this great summer program should be directed to YPD School Resource Officer Sean Brewer, sbrewer@yarmouth.ma.us.