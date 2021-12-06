Yarmouth Police arrest man on warrants stemming from multi-jurisdictional B&E investigation

YARMOUTH

– On Friday, December 3, 2021, at approximately 12:15 pm, members of the Yarmouth Police Department Detective Unit, Pro-Active Anti-Crime Unit and Massachusetts State Police located and arrested a male wanted in connection to a string of burglaries and financial crimes on Cape Cod.

The warrant was obtained after detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in West Yarmouth that the male was renting through Airbnb. During the execution of the search warrant, Detectives found numerous items which had been reported stolen from motor vehicles and residences.

The suspect, Ryan McCullough age 39 from Boston, was taken into custody and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department. McCullough was processed and held until he was transported to the Barnstable Court House on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Detectives from Yarmouth PD have been working with other area Detectives to determine the extent of McCullough’s crime spree. More charges are expected in the coming days as victims are identified from the numerous pieces of property that were recovered at the residence.