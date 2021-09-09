Yarmouth Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

YARMOUTH – On August 12, 2021, Yarmouth Police Officers were dispatched to the Stop & Shop Grocery Store on Station Avenue in South Yarmouth for a reported robbery. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall wearing a mask and sunglasses.

On August 16, 2021 Detectives assigned to investigate the case obtained information on a possible suspect. The suspect was identified as Destiney Mayo, age 48, from Hyannis. Detectives from the Yarmouth Police Department and Barnstable Police Department worked together in attempts to locate the suspect.

On September 2, 2021, Yarmouth Police Detective Kent and Barnstable Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly observed the suspect, Destiny Mayo, in a motor vehicle in Hyannis. The motor vehicle was stopped and the passenger was positively identified as Mayo.

Mayo was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing. During the arrest, Officers discovered Mayo in possession of evidence from the robbery.

Mayo was charged with Unarmed Robbery and was held on bail until transferred to Court.

The Yarmouth Police Department commends the officers from the Town of Yarmouth and Barnstable for their hard work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.