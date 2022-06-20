Yarmouth Police investigate car vs tree on Route 6A in area of Winter Street after driver fled crash scene





YARMOUTH PORT – A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree in Yarmouth Port shortly before 11 AM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Winter Street. According to reports, Yarmouth Police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Route 6 but the driver of the Honda Civic fled. A short time later reports of the crash came in. The driver fled the scene on foot and police were actively searching for him.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN