You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash

Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash

July 12, 2022

Collins Peters

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at 2:00 AM, Yarmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in South Yarmouth to check on a person in an abandoned home. The reporting party said she heard voices from in the home.
Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers on the scene made visual contact with the person in the home and positively identified him as Collin Joseph Peters, 26, of Yarmouth.

Peters had several outstanding warrants was and recently charged with fleeing from a crash after failing to stop for the police.

Officers gave commands from the perimeter and Peters came out of the house and surrendered. Peters was taken into custody without incident. Peters was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was processed and held for court on charges of 3 outstanding warrants.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN file; mugshot furnished by Yarmouth Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 