Yarmouth Police honor the life and legacy of Sergeant Sean M. Gannon on 7th anniversary of End of Watch



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Today, April 12th, is the 7-year anniversary of K9 Sergeant Sean M. Gannon’s End of Watch.

Sergeant Gannon was one of the most caring, compassionate, intelligent, courageous, and selfless officers. He was always there to back officers up on a call, step up and share the workload of the shift, volunteer to work so an officer could have the night off, or just offer good advice, whether you asked for it or not.

What is perhaps most impressive about Sergeant Gannon, is that he did not seek any recognition for all the good deeds he did. He simply did them because he could, and because he believed it was the right thing to do. He is the very definition of what it means to lead by example, and it goes without saying that the world could use more people like Sergeant Sean M. Gannon.

Honor, Respect, Remember