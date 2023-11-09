Yarmouth Police locate stolen vehicle, seize drugs

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A Yarmouth Police Detective identified a stolen car traveling on Route 28 Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detective radioed dispatch requesting marked police cars to stop a silver 2003 Toyota RAV4 which was confirmed stolen from New Hampshire last week. Multiple officers responded to the area and stopped the stolen car in the Baker’s Square area near the Barnstable town line.

Following an investigation, the driver, Joan Cannon of Eastham, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $1200 and possession of a Class B substance, crack cocaine. She was arraigned Thursday morning in Barnstable District Court