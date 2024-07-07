Yarmouth police officer lauded for going above and beyond for stranded family



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: We wanted to share this post from Instagram and commend Officer Wenberg for a job, well done! This is just one example of the great work our officers are doing in the community every day. Keep up the great work, Officer Wenberg!

FEATURED SERVANT OFFICER:

This week, we are featuring Erica Wenberg with Yarmouth PD in Massachusetts.

Officer Wenberg responded to the report of an issue over a VRBO reservation in Cape Cod, which is extremely busy during the summer months and can easily see as many as 70k visitors on a holiday weekend.

The report said that a group had reserved a suite at a local resort, but there was an issue on the resort side and they would not honor it. The family was from Pennsylvania and it was going to be the last vacation for them all together due to one of the family members being gravely ill.

Officer Wenberg went above and beyond in helping them find somewhere to stay for their trip. She called multiple local hotels and was able to make arrangements at the Irish village for the night and to further assist them in staying for the remainder of the week.

The person who submitted her said, “It would have been very easy for her to do the bare minimum, but she cared about their predicament and did what she could to help. Officer Wenberg should be commended for going above and beyond to help this family who were put in a very difficult situation.”

Awesome job, Officer Wenberg! What a kind and generous thing to do in helping this family in their time of need. We are proud and pleased to honor you as a Servant Officer!