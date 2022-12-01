Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death

YARMOUTH – Twenty-two years ago today—Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable.

At approximately 2:30 PM on December 1, 2000, Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded heavy construction vehicle and transported to Cape Cod Hospital where despite heroic efforts by Doctors and Nurses, he succumbed to his injuries approximately eight hours later.

ice Department for 28 years and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Yarmouth Police Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson

End of Watch 12.1.00

I am a warrior,

I fight not for glory or fame,

For they are momentary.

I fight for those who can’t.

I fight for justice, the oppressed and the downtrodden.

And if I should lose my life for these just causes,

Then I have no regrets,

For I serve to protect the innocent.

It matters not where or when,

For evil knows no boundaries.

Be it fire, flood or the threat of tyranny, I will not flee.

Justice is my weapon. Faith my shield and Hope my armor.

Cry not at my passing for it was my Honor to fight for you.

Shed not tears of sorrow but tears of Joy,

For now, I stand with God

Rest in Peace Officer Erickson

