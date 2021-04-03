YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday, Officer Cruz took a report of illegal dumping on Summer Street in Yarmouth Port. The reporting party stated that the three mattresses were dumped in the last few days. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.
Yarmouth Police seek information on illegal dumping incident
April 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
