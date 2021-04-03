You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police seek information on illegal dumping incident

Yarmouth Police seek information on illegal dumping incident

April 3, 2021

Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday, Officer Cruz took a report of illegal dumping on Summer Street in Yarmouth Port. The reporting party stated that the three mattresses were dumped in the last few days. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.

