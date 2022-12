YARMOUTH – On 12/18/22 Yarmouth PD received a call reporting several car breaks at the Mid Cape Racquet Club on Whites Path in South Yamrouth. The breaks happened between 9 am and 10 am. The unknown suspect(s) were operating a White 4-door Jeep. The jeep is believed to be a 2022 or 2023 Wrangler. The suspect vehicle was observed on the Racquet Club security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.