Yarmouth Police seize trafficking weight narcotics during search warrant



YARMOUTH – On Monday, February 7, 2022, at approximately 11:00 PM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department and Massachusetts State Police served a search warrant at a residence located on Rosemary Lane in Yarmouth. The search warrant pertained to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of this address.



During the search, members of the Proactive Anti-Crime Unit, Narcotics Division, Massachusetts State Police, and K9 Gauge (above) located a large quantity of narcotics believed to be crack cocaine, cash, and items believed to be drug paraphernalia. The approximate weight of the crack cocaine was 174 grams with an estimated street value of eighteen thousand dollars.

The following individuals were located at the scene and arrested.

All three were transported to the Yarmouth Police Department and held for court.

Arrest: Remy, Karl

Address: Main Street Norton, MA

Age: 29

Charges: Cocaine trafficking in 100 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Arrest: Correia, Gregory

Address: Merrill Street, New Bedford, MA

Age: 27

Charges: Cocaine trafficking in 100 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Arrest: Donnell, Laurie

Address: Rosemary lane Yarmouth, MA

Age: 54

Charges: Cocaine trafficking in 100 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate drug law

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

Media release and photos furnished by Yarmouth Police

CWN archives show that Remy was charged in August of 2014 with an a reported robbery at a Tedeschi’s store in West Dennis: (posted 8/19/14)

Robbery suspects in custody

DENNIS/YARMOUTH – On Monday, the Dennis and Yarmouth Police teamed up to solve a string of four nighttime robberies that have occurred recently in Dennis and Yarmouth.

Early Monday morning the Dennis Police Department arrested Karl Remy, 21, for the robbery of the Tedeschi Store in West Dennis.

Remy was identified and apprehended at the South Cape Apartments located at 691 Route 28 in West Dennis. He was arraigned in the Orleans District Court yesterday. He is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Throughout the day and evening, Yarmouth and Dennis Police Detectives, led by Dennis Police Detective Patrick McCaffrey and Yarmouth Police Detective Russell Giammarco, along with several Patrol Officers and members of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit, continued the investigation.

This led to their return to the South Cape Apartments and the subsequent arrest of Kenneth James.

James, 46, of 107 Park Drive Boston, was held overnight at Yarmouth Police Headquarters and will be arraigned Tuesday in the Barnstable District Court.

James will be charged with the following robberies:

Thursday, August 7, at Walgreens Pharmacy, 1041 Route 28, South Yarmouth

Saturday, August 9, at Cape Cod Farms, 252 Route 28, West Yarmouth

Saturday, August 9, at Hess Gas, 1353 Route 28, South Yarmouth.

The investigation regarding Remy’s involvement in the Yarmouth robberies is ongoing.

Media release and booking photos provided by the Yarmouth Police Department