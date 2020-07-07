Yarmouth Police sucessfully descalate armed suicidal person incident

Yarmouth Police Officers arrived at the location and observed the individual standing in the roadway. Upon seeing the cruisers the individual fled behind a nearby house. Officers on scene created a perimeter and called for the department K-9 to assist with a search.

While awaiting the arrival of the K-9, Officer Eccleston was able to make contact with the individual via the original caller’s cellphone. Officer Eccleston spoke with the individual for approximately 10 minutes and was able to convince the individual to come out of hiding. The individual was unarmed and was turned over to the Yarmouth Fire Department for transport to CCH for evaluation.

The Yarmouth Police Department would like to commend the officers for their professionalism and, de-escalating a very tense and dangerous situation. The Yarmouth Police Department is a proud participant of the IACP One Mind Campaign which focuses on ensuing successful interactions between police officers and persons affected by mental illness. For more information about the One Mind Campaign visit https://www.theiacp.org/projects/one-mind-campaign