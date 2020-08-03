Yarmouth Police: Suspect tries to elude them on three wheels

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Monday at approximately 7:07 AM, they received a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle being operated erratically on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Callers reported that the vehicle had a flat tire and had gone off the road and over the sidewalk.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later and was observed to have one tire barely attached to the rim. As the Officer was attempted to identify the driver, the driver drove off causing the already damaged tire to come completely off of the rim. The operator fled the scene and drove in an erratic and dangerous manner before coming to a stop in the Yarmouth Crossing Shopping plaza. The operator exited the vehicle and failed to obey commands of the officers. After a brief struggle operator was placed under arrested and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department. The operator was identified as Daniel Rochette- age 41 from Webster, MA. At the station Rochette was processed and held for court.

Rochette was charged with the following:

Failure to stop for Police

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop at a traffic light

Marked Lanes Violation

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly conduct