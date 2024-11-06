Yarmouth Police warn of email scam



YARMOUTH – This scam is starting to make its way into email inboxes and has been recently reported by several Yarmouth residents. This particular scam has been around for a while, and this is just a new variation.

What you need to know: You and your computer/device have not likely been hacked. The information contained in the letter is likely from a data breach which contained your information (email, name, address). Additionally, there may be photos of your house. These are likely from Google Street View and NOT from someone casing your house, taking pictures.

What should you do? The email is an attempt to “phish” for people to pay the scammer out of fear. The more people they convince, the more money they make. Do NOT respond to the email. Do NOT pay the “ransom”. Remember, only you know your online browsing habits. If the claims are not true, it is a good sign it is a scam.

Unfortunately, this type of scam relies on deception by using your data from a breach. There is not much you can do about the information that is already out there. What you can do to protect yourself and maintain peace of mind is to change your passwords, use an antivirus or antimalware program, enable two-factor authentication whenever it is an option. If it helps you feel more comfortable, cover your computer’s camera.

If you are in Yarmouth, have fallen for this scam and paid the ransom (usually in Bitcoin), contact our dispatch center to speak with an officer and file a report.