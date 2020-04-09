Dave Read’s Photographs of Spring on the Cape

Take a look at these gorgeous photos by Dave Read of Ocean 104.7 and Cape Classical 107.5!

Spring Image 1 of 22

About Dave

Dave Read has been with us since 1979, and is a full time local Cape Cod weather forecaster that really knows the local details from a personal level. Dave keeps the community up to date with sophisticated weather measurement and forecasting tools, up to date computer systems and continuous contact with our group of WeatherWatchers, so you’ll know if it’s foggy in Falmouth, damp in Dennis or perfectly clear in Provincetown.

Dave hosts the morning show on Ocean 104.7 and can also be heard on WFCC.

Reflecting Cape Cod’s active, boomer lifestyle, Ocean 104.7′s “Custom Crafted for the Cape” features singer-songwriters of the 70′s and artists continuing in the singer-songwriter tradition today such as Paul Simon, Sheryl Crow, Adele, Sting, Billy Joel, John Mayer, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Colbie Caillat, Steely Dan and Michael Buble. The music, companionship of long-time area personalities like Dave Read and frequently updated local news, weather and community information make Ocean 104.7 a staple of the Cape Cod lifestyle.

Carefully crafted to compliment the lifestyle of affluent, educated residents, second homeowners and business owners, Classical 107.5 WFCC is a champion of the arts, giving voice to Cape Cod’s vibrant cultural community. WFCC is also the flagship station for the World Classical Network, originated and programmed in WFCC’s Cape Cod Broadcasting studios.

Whenever Dave takes new photos, they will be added here. Be sure to check back for more photos!