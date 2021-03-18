PHOTOS: A Cold Day Loaded with Sea Shells at Dowses Beach

It’s been a chilly on the Cape recently.
We went out to Osterville to take a look at Dowses beach. The water was beautiful as ever, and the beach was loaded with sea shells.
Thanks for looking.
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
