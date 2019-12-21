PHOTOS: Downtown Chatham

A chilly day in Chatham is looking quite festive.
Lots of decorations and lights are ready to roll for the holidays!
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
