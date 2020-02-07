You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Menauhant Beach

PHOTOS: Menauhant Beach

February 7, 2020

Falmouth’s Menauhant Beach is quiet and peaceful in winter.

On this day, the black sand tells that there was recent dredging. We also saw a small memorial.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Menauhant Beach

Image 1 of 11

Filed Under: Community, Photos

