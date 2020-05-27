You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Scusset Beach Fish Pier, Bourne

PHOTOS: Scusset Beach Fish Pier, Bourne

May 27, 2020

While only a few people threw their lines in the Canal, many more were riding bikes, walking dogs and enjoying a beautiful afternoon.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Scusset Beach

Image 1 of 20

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 