PHOTOS: Shubael Pond

Shubael Pond is a private pond in the Sand Shores neighborhood of Barnstable.
It’s still, clear waters come all the way up to the stairs.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Shubael Pond is a private pond in the Sand Shores neighborhood of Barnstable.
It’s still, clear waters come all the way up to the stairs.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media