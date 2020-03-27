You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Trunk River Beach

PHOTOS: Trunk River Beach

March 27, 2020

It was a cold, gray morning when we went to check out Trunk River Beach in Falmouth

This is a small, rocky beach, adjacent to a paved bike/running path.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Trunk River Beach

Image 1 of 21

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 