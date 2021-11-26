You are here: Home / Entertainment / 99.9 The Q November Cape Codder of the Month: Denise Graham-Reardon of Cape Cod YMCA

99.9 The Q November Cape Codder of the Month: Denise Graham-Reardon of Cape Cod YMCA

November 26, 2021

Every month, as part of Feel Good Mornings on 99.9 the Q, Rebecca Romo selects and interviews a Cape Codder of the Month. 

Meet our Cape Codder of the Month, Denise Graham-Reardon who was nominated because she is “like a second mother to all her staff.” In addition to being a great leader, if she hears of a need of a staff member or community member she fills the need (almost always anonymously) Her staff says that she makes working fun! As a thank you for all that she does for Cape Cod, Hyannis Country Garden will send Denise $100. 

 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo Tagged With:
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 