99.9 The Q November Cape Codder of the Month: Denise Graham-Reardon of Cape Cod YMCA

Every month, as part of Feel Good Mornings on 99.9 the Q, Rebecca Romo selects and interviews a Cape Codder of the Month.

Meet our Cape Codder of the Month, Denise Graham-Reardon who was nominated because she is “like a second mother to all her staff.” In addition to being a great leader, if she hears of a need of a staff member or community member she fills the need (almost always anonymously) Her staff says that she makes working fun! As a thank you for all that she does for Cape Cod, Hyannis Country Garden will send Denise $100.