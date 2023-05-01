You are here: Home / Entertainment / 99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month: Becca Salgado

Meet 99.9 the Q’s Teacher of the Month for April. Becca Salgado, Music Director at Bourne Middle School, was nominated by a parent, Kara Russell for her dedication and connection to students. This year over 100 students took part in a production of The Little Mermaid and for the first time in Bourne Middle School history all shows sold out. Have a listen to Kara talk about why she chose to nominate her child’s teacher and Becca chat about her inspiration to teach.

