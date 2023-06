Meet 99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month, Mary Bellamy, a 9th Grade English Teacher at Sturgis Charter West. She’s been working in education for 37 years most of those on Cape Cod. She makes her lessons come to life with fun interactive activities for students. Listen to her interview with Feel Good Morning’s Rebecca Romo to hear about the time she brought a remote control rat into the classroom!

Thanks to Mid-Cape Home Centers she will receive $100!