99.9 the Q Wellness Wednesday Duffy Health Center’s New Support Group for Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

October 5, 2022

Each Wednesday on Feel Good Mornings, hear tips and information to help you live better and feel better. This week Rebecca Romo spoke to Danny and Sarah from Duffy Health Center about Out of the Blue: Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Support Group. It meets in two locations weekly for new moms who could benefit from spending time with others in their shoes. Have a listen below:

