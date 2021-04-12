You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Cod Native And ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner, Dennis Chase Chats With That Girl In The Morning

Cape Cod Native And ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner, Dennis Chase Chats With That Girl In The Morning

April 12, 2021

Cape Cod was well represented on Jeopardy! last week, and not in a trivia question! Friday night’s winner, Dennis Chase is a member of the Barnstable High School Class of ’78 with deep roots on the Cape.  That Girl in The Morning (Cat Wilson) from Cape Country 104 caught up with Dennis at his home in California. Dennis talks about his audition process, his favorite (and least favorite) categories, supporting his family with his winnings and even played a round of “Cape Cod Jeopardy!”

Listen here:

 

Tune in to That Girl In The Morning weekdays on Cape Country 104!

Email Cat Wilson: ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com 

 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 