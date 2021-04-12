Cape Cod Native And ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner, Dennis Chase Chats With That Girl In The Morning

Cape Cod was well represented on Jeopardy! last week, and not in a trivia question! Friday night’s winner, Dennis Chase is a member of the Barnstable High School Class of ’78 with deep roots on the Cape. That Girl in The Morning (Cat Wilson) from Cape Country 104 caught up with Dennis at his home in California. Dennis talks about his audition process, his favorite (and least favorite) categories, supporting his family with his winnings and even played a round of “Cape Cod Jeopardy!”

