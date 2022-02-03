Cape Codder of the Month Bob Waldron Barnstable County Beekeepers Association

Brian and his wife Carole joined the Barnstable County Beekeepers Association to become amateur beekeepers. They were teamed up with a mentor, Bob Waldron, to help them navigate the process. Brian nominated Bob to 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month. Brian says Bob is passionate about beekeeping because without bees there would be no food. “Without bee keeping mentors there would be no new beekeepers and our world would be a completely different place. Bob has helped not only assist new beekeepers but really his community and the planet. He is an inspirational man and should be recognized.” Brian pointed out that Bob is in an incredibly example of positivity and kindness despite battling severe MS and having limited mobility.

“Bee Bob” as he is affectionately called will receive $100 from First Citizens’ Credit Union as well as an honorary plaque from 99.9 the Q.

