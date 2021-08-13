Cape Codder of the Month Lindsay Clarke of Bright Steps Behavior Innovations which began during the pandemic and persevered to bring ABA services to families on Cape Cod.

She was nominated by one of her employees, Kristina, who sent us glowing words of praise for her positivity and creativity as well as the impact she’s made in children’s lives over the past year.

We’ve teamed up with Campion Leach Group to honor those going above and beyond on the Cape. They’ve provided a $100 gift card to a local restaurant. Lindsay plans to treat her team for all their hard work!

Have a listen to our interview with Lindsay Clarke below.