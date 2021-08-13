You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Codder of the Month Lindsay Clarke of Bright Steps Behavior Innovations

Cape Codder of the Month Lindsay Clarke of Bright Steps Behavior Innovations

August 13, 2021

Cape Codder of the Month Lindsay Clarke of Bright Steps Behavior Innovations which began during the pandemic and persevered to bring ABA services to families on Cape Cod.

She was nominated by one of her employees, Kristina, who sent us glowing words of praise for her positivity and creativity as well as the impact she’s made in children’s lives over the past year. 

We’ve teamed up with Campion Leach Group to honor those going above and beyond on the Cape. They’ve provided a $100 gift card to a local restaurant. Lindsay plans to treat her team for all their hard work! 

Have a listen to our interview with Lindsay Clarke below. 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo Tagged With:
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 