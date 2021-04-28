You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Lissy Perna!

April 28, 2021

We like to shine a light on the people in our community who continue to do whatever it takes to make Cape Cod a better place to live.  It’s been more than a year since the start of the pandemic and families continue to face the challenge of finding family friendly activities for the kids. 

Tabatha told us about Lissy Perna and the resource she created to inspire families here on the Cape. Listen to Tabitha tell us about Lissy and “Get Outside Cape Cod”: 

 

 

We tracked down Lissy to give her the good news that she has been selected as Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of the Month. 

Listen here: 

 

 

Visit her website: Get Outside Cape Cod

 

