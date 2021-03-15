Cape Country 104’s CO-Cape Codders Of The Month: Maggie And Leah From Monomoy High School

We like to shine a light on the people in our community who continue to do whatever it takes to make Cape Cod a better place to live. Recently, we received an email from a listener telling us about two young ladies from Monomoy Regional High School. Michelle’s young son, Hunter, had been seriously injured in an accident. Maggie Dever and Leah Nash heard about the terrible accident and put their heads together to find away to make things a little bit better for a little boy they didn’t know.

Listen to Michelle tell us how these girls stepped up to make a difference:

We were able to track down Maggie to get her side of the story:

We are all so happy to know that Hunter is doing so well!

Maggie and Leah, thank you for being an inspiration and congratulations for being our CO-Cape Codders of the month! Maggie and Leah will split the $100 check from First Citizen’s Federal Credit Union along with a few other goodies as a thank you from all of us at Cape Country 104.

If you have a story you’d like to share, click HERE

Or email ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com