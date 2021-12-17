You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s December Cape Codder Of The Month: Jessica Bell

December 17, 2021

 

Cape Country 104 and First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union invite you to join us in honoring some of the members of our community who are doing great things for Cape Cod.

Listen to Stephanie tell us about why she nominated her friend, Jessica Bell:

 

Now hear Jessica Bell’s reaction to being our newest Cape Codder Of The Month:

 

Each month, we invite listeners to nominate an unsung hero and let us know why he or she deserves to be honored as Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder of the Month.

Tell us about someone YOU think should be our NEXT Cape Codder Of The Month: CLICK HERE!

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


